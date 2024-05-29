Harlingen mother sentenced in death of 2-year-old daughter

A Harlingen woman who pleaded guilty in connection with the 2017 death of her toddler will serve 10 years of probation, court records show.

Samantha Lee Gonzalez was sentenced Tuesday after accepting a plea deal in a charge of injury to a child by omission, court records show.

Gonzalez and a second individual — Jorge Abundez — were initially indicted following the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Katalina Castaneda.

According to previous reports, investigators were told Castaneda died after falling down the stairs. A pathologist report said that the toddler had a ruptured liver and kidney, and concluded that the toddler actually died of blunt force trauma to the stomach.

Records show Castaneda had bruises throughout her body and was underweight.

Court records said Gonzalez called her mother-in-law for advice before calling 9-1-1 about 16 minutes later.

In October 2023, Abundez was sentenced to 60 years in prison in connection with the death of Castaneda.

As part of her sentencing, Gonzalez will serve 50 consecutive weekends in jail starting on Friday, May 31.