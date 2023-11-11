Harlingen moving RioFest events indoors due to inclement weather, offering refunds

The inclement weather in the area is causing RioFest 2023 to move their events and activities indoors, according to the city of Harlingen.

Several musical performances such as La Mafia, Los Palominos, and Kumbia Kings will no longer be attending the festival, the city announced in a Facebook post.

Diamond Rio, the headliners of the festival, will now perform on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Harlingen Municipal Auditorium.

Local bands Rustic Rose and Eros & the Drifters will open for Diamond Rio.

Tickets will be $10 at the door.

Doors open at 4 p.m.

The city is also offering refunds for Saturday and weekend ticket holders unable to attend.

Tickets bought in person must be returned to the Harlingen Municipal Auditorium, located at 1204 Fair Park Blvd., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 between noon and 9 p.m.

Unused Saturday and weekend pass ticket holders can either attend the Saturday events and receive a partial refund, or be refunded after Saturday’s event.