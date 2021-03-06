Harlingen murder suspect identified

Photo courtesy of the Harlingen Police Department

The Harlingen Police Department have identified the suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a 63-year-old man that occurred earlier this week.

In a news release sent out late Friday night, Jose Isaias Soto Martinez was identified as the suspect in the murder of Eric Armstrong.

Police arrived at the 1900 block of East Van Buren Street on Monday where they found Armstrong dead with multiple wounds from an unknown weapon.

Those with information on Martinez’s whereabouts are urged to call Harlingen PD at 956-535-8867 or 956-216-5940. You can also call the Harlingen Area Crimestoppers at 956-425-8477.

Those providing tips may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

