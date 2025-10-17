Harlingen police investigate string of business burglaries

The Harlingen Police Department continues to investigate burglary cases near small businesses in the area.

Harlingen police are looking for two suspects. Investigators say they broke into a smoke shop on Ed Carey Drive earlier this month.

"Hopefully, we can identify these individuals and then bring them to justice for breaking into our businesses that work hard here in our community," Harlingen Public Information Officer Joe Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez says they are investigating around four stores that were burglarized within the past month. He believes they could be connected.

"Whether it was the method of entry, whether it was, maybe, tools that they found at the scene, I know in some they used masks, so they have similarities within them," Gonzalez said.

Just along Sunshine Strip is where Chikas Boutique is located. Burglaries nearby concern the shop's owner, Cynthia Carrillo.

On Monday, in the middle of the night, police reported suspicious activity near the store.

"I am a little bit more on edge. We are going to take precautions. I am going to get some cameras installed, we're checking the locks, and we are going to take other precautionary measures," Carrillo said.

Carrillo says someone tried to open the store's door. She says her neighbor, from just a few doors down, was able to scare the person away; luckily her merchandise was left untouched.

"It could have been much worse, so I'm very thankful for that," Carrillo said.

As for the burglaries, police are still working to determine if the same people are involved in the crimes.

