Harlingen police investigating fatal stabbing
A 20-year-old man died Saturday after he was found with multiple stab wounds, according to Harlingen police.
Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Findley Street Saturday at around 4 a.m. where they found the man, identified as Jonathan Erevia, lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds, a news release from the Harlingen Police Department stated.
Erevia was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police.
Those with information on the investigation are urged to contact Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477 or the Harlingen Police Department at 956-244-2963.
