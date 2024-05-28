Harlingen police: Man arrested for allegedly displaying firearm during assault

Harlingen police arrested a man after he allegedly displayed a firearm during an assault and fired into the air.

Police said they were dispatched to the 2300 block of North 25th Street in reference to a shooting on May 26 at around 5:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they detained a man, identified as 36-yera-old Johnathan Andrew Vega, who was in possession of a firearm.

Harlingen police said further investigation determined Vega allegedly displayed the firearm "in the commission of an assault" and discharged the weapon into the air.

Police said Vega also allegedly prevented the victims from leaving the area in their vehicle.

Vega was arrested and charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of unlawful restraint to expose to serious bodily injury.

His bond was set at $170,000.