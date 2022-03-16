x

Harlingen police report ‘major collision’ on the expressway

1 hour 35 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, March 16 2022 Mar 16, 2022 March 16, 2022 11:49 AM March 16, 2022 in News - Local

The Harlingen Police Department is investigating what they’re calling a “major collision” on the expressway.

The collision is by the Ed Carey Drive area, the department stated in a social media post published Wednesday afternoon.

“We are asking everyone to please use caution while traveling on the expressway as we continue to work the collision,” the department stated.

No other information was provided. 

