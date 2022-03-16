Harlingen police report ‘major collision’ on the expressway
The Harlingen Police Department is investigating what they’re calling a “major collision” on the expressway.
The collision is by the Ed Carey Drive area, the department stated in a social media post published Wednesday afternoon.
“We are asking everyone to please use caution while traveling on the expressway as we continue to work the collision,” the department stated.
No other information was provided.
{12:30PM Wednesday} ***TRAFFIC ALERT IN HARLINGEN: An accident is causing delays on southbound I-69E between Dixieland Road and Ed Carey Drive. Please seek an alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/nokaxn91Fo— Andrew Chung (@KRGV_Andrew) March 16, 2022
