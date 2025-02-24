Harlingen police using QR codes on tickets to show violations

The Harlingen Police Department are now issuing tickets with QR codes for parking, traffic and code violations.

The department just started this two weeks ago. Anyone who gets one can scan the QR code, and it will show everything about the citation online.

Police say it's more efficient for officers and the people getting tickets.

"It'll have this unique code on one side and on the other side it'll have the court date and the time for that encounter, and it'll explain to them the process to pay for the citation," Harlingen Police Department Highway Enforcement Unit representative Sgt. Salvador Carmona said.

Harlingen police said it also helps them keep track of who they're citing, so they can monitor any racial profiling.

The QR code also gives people the chance to write feedback on the officer who cited them.