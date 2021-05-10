Harlingen Sprinter Garcia Wins State Title in 100M

AUSTIN - Jose Garcia had to wait two years to complete his dream of winning the state title after finishing 9th his sophomore year. On Saturday Garcia not only won his state title in the 100m dash he did it in record time. Garcia posted a wind aided time of 9.998 only to be corrected to 10.0. It will not officially count in the record books because of the wins, but it was enough to clinch the first 6A title in the Rio Grande Valley in the 100M dash.

Only one other athlete in any classification has won the 100m dash from the Rio Grande Valley, Jack Ellington of Brownsville High (now Brownsville Hanna) won the title in 1934 with a time of 10.85. Bobby Morrow of San Benito won titles in 1953 and 1955 but the race was in the 100 yard dash.

Garcia also won silver medals in the long jump and 200m dash as well.