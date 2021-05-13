Harlingen teen arrested in fatal weekend crash

Josiah Anthony Castillo. Photo Credit: Harlingen Police Department

A Harlingen teen was arrested Wednesday for his alleged involvement in a fatal weekend crash that killed two people, the Harlingen Police Department announced Thursday.

Josiah Anthony Castillo, 19, was arrested “without incident” according to the police department.

A preliminary investigation indicated a white 2003 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup traveling westbound at the intersection of east Harrison Ave. and 6th St. collided with a white 2011 Buick Regal passenger car traveling southbound late Saturday night.

The two victims involved in the crash were identified as Roel Martinez, 33, and his son Israel Martinez, 10. They were traveling in the Buick Regal which also had an adult female passenger.

The male driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was transported to the hospital but was later released.

On Wednesday, the Harlingen Police Department announced they were looking for information on the driver and passengers of a blue pickup truck, possibly a Toyota, that traveled in the same direction as the white Chevrolet truck involved in the crash before the collision.

Harlingen police have not said how Castillo was involved in the crash.

Castillo was charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and had his bond set at $85,000.