Harlingen police ask for information on deadly Mother's Day crash

The Harlingen Police Department is seeking information on a potential witness to a car crash that claimed the lives of a Harlingen father and son on Sunday.

According to a news release, Harlingen PD is searching for information on the driver and passengers of a blue pickup truck, possibly a Toyota, that traveled in the same direction as the white Chevrolet truck involved in the crash before the collision.

Anyone with information or video that could assist in the investigation is urged to contact Investigator Raul Flores at (956) 216-5434.

Officials said the two victims involved in the crash were identified as Roel Martinez, 33, and his son Israel Martinez, 10.