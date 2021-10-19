Harlingen to hold Saturday Covid vaccine clinic

The city of Harlingen is partnering up with multiple agencies to hold a vaccination clinic on Saturday, Oct. 23.

First, second and booster shots of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be distributed during a drive-thru clinic at the Harlingen Convention Center – located on 701 Harlingen Heights Drive.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

Harlingen will be providing a $50 gift certificate for Cameron County residents who get a vaccine at the clinic as part of the city’s vaccine incentive program, according to a news release from the city.

First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be made available for those 12 and older. Booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine are available for those 65 and older and those over the age of 18 with underlying medical conditions or at an increased risk of exposure.

The first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine is for those 18 and older. Booster shots will be available for those with compromised immune systems.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is for those 18 and older.

The clinic is made possible through a partnership with the city and Valley Baptist Medical Center Harlingen, South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, and the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District.