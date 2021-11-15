Harlingen to hold several COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

Credit: MGN Online

The city of Harlingen partnered with the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children five to 11 this week.

Pediatric Pfizer vaccines will be administered from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov 18, at Long Elementary, located at 2601 North 7th Street, and Travis Elementary, located at 600 East Polk Avenue. Both clinics are open to all HCISD students, parents, and staff who need a booster, first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, Nov 17, Pfizer, Moderna, & J&J vaccines along with booster shots will be administered at the Harlingen Health Department located at 502 East Tyler Avenue from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Harlingen Convention Center located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive.

An appointment is not needed to get the vaccine/booster.

Cameron County residents, including children, are eligible to get a $50 gift card for getting the first dose of any of the COVID-19 vaccines.