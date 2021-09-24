Harlingen to offer booster vaccines at COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The city of Harlingen plans to administer more than 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Harlingen Convention Center located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available at the clinic.

Anyone 12 years or older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. A third dose is available for folks with an underlying medical condition such as hypertension, diabetes, cancer, organ transplants, or asthma, according to a news release from the city.

The Moderna vaccine is available for people 18 years and older. A third dose of the Moderna vaccine is available to people with immunocompromised conditions.

The city of Harlingen's incentive program remains in effect until Oct. 31, 2021. Any Cameron County resident who gets a first dose of a vaccine will be provided with a $50 gift certificate.