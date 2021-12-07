Harlingen VA hosting free drive-thru food pantry for eligible veterans

Photo credit: MGN Online

In a partnership with the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, the Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic will host a free produce pantry drive-thru for all eligible veterans on Thursday, Dec. 9.

The food pantry will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic located at 2106 Treasure Hills Blvd. in Harlingen.

Veterans must be enrolled in health care at the VA Texas Valley Costal Bend Health Care System and present a valid VA identification card to confirm their Veteran status, according to a news release.

Veterans are asked to remain in their vehicles while VA staff verify eligibility.