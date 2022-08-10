Harlingen VA to hold drive-thru food pantry for veterans

Photo credit: MGN Online

Eligible veterans will receive free food during a drive thru-food panty at the Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic.

The food pantry – done in partnership with the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley – is set for Thursday, Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. through 11 a.m. at 2106 Treasure Hills Blvd.

To qualify, veterans must be enrolled in health care at the VA Texas Valley Costal Bend Health Care System and present a valid VA identification card to confirm their Veteran status, according to a news release.

Veterans are asked to remain in their vehicles while VA staff verify eligibility before volunteers place the food items in the trunk of the vehicle.

Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness are strongly encouraged to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838 for immediate assistance.