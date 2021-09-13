Harris meets with Mexico leaders over immigration issues

Mexican officials met with Vice President Kamala Harris last week to discuss ways to help ease the flow of migrants coming to the U.S.

Last Thursday in Washington D.C., Harris met with Mexico's Foreign Relations Secretary Emilio Ebrard to discuss the lack of opportunities many migrants say they are experiencing.

"Mexico's president has sent a clear mission since the start of his term to develop the southern portion of Mexico, which is the country's poorest region," said Leticia Calderon Chelius, a researcher in U.S.-Mexico relations at the Mora Institute in Mexico City.

The diplomatic meeting hadn't been done in while, and had been interrupted during the Trump administration.

"There's always been pressure put on Mexico to sort of circumvent the number of migrants coming in from Central America, primarily," said Terrence Garrett, a political science professor at UTRGV.

During the meeting, Mexico emphasized its commitment for better union agreements for workers under the new U.S. Mexico Canada free trade agreement and better supply chains for Mexican companies doing business in the U.S.