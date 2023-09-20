HCSO: Dead body recovered from Rio Grande River in Mission

A dead body was recovered from the Rio Grande River on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrived at Anzalduas Park in rural Mission, where they made contact with a deputy constable, according to a news release.

The release says the constable reported receiving information from the U.S. Border Patrol about the body floating in the river, according to the release.

A Border Patrol boat crew was able to recover the body. Deputies saw it was decomposed and appeared to have been in the river for several days, according to the release.

The release says the investigation has been classified as an Equivocal Death. A local Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy on the body.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at (956) 383-8114.