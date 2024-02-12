HCSO: Man arrested in Edinburg after firing a gunshot at family members following dispute

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after barricading himself inside a home following a dispute that resulted in deadly conduct.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Enrique Longoria said deputies responded to the 4000 block of Appaloosa in rural Edinburg in reference to a welfare check that was later reclassified as deadly conduct.

Longoria said deputies spoke with family members, who said 47-year-old Maria Alberto Salinas became aggressive after a property dispute.

Salinas fired a gunshot toward the ground near the family members and made threats to hurt them because he wanted them to leave the property, according to Longoria. No injuries were reported.

Longoria said deputies attempted to make contact with Salinas, who ran into his parent's house and refused to come out.

Crisis negotiators were called to the scene and were able to get Salinas to surrender peacefully to deputies.

Salinas was taken into custody and charged with two counts of deadly conduct and interference with a 911 call.

Longoria said the investigation is ongoing and Salinas may face further criminal charges.