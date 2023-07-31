HCSO: Man found dead inside semi-truck in Progreso

A man was found dead inside a semi-truck at the Progreso Port of Entry.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the port at around 9 p.m. Sunday night, where they found a 34-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the back inside the semi-truck, according to a news release.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

Investigators with the sheriff's office spoke to "a second party involved in the shooting", which led them to the area around Gonzales Road and Military Highway, according to the release.

"Investigators were able to locate the crime scene and are currently following up on leads in this case," according to the release.

Authorities are urging anyone with any information to call the sheriff's office at (956) 383-8114.