HCSO: Man shot in chest from celebratory gunfire

Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office are investigating a man shot in the chest as a result of celebratory gunfire.

Deputies arrived at the 8600 block of El Cunado Street in Mission just after midnight on Monday.

The sheriff's office said they found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was attending a New Year's celebration at the residence when he was hit with a stray bullet.

Deputies provided medical aid and the man was transported to a local hospital.

Deputies said they spoke with witnesses who reported hearing celebratory gunfire just before the victim was shot. Investigators with the sheriff's office arrived at the scene and gathered evidence and further details.

The victim did not require surgery for his injuries and was released from the hospital the following day.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.