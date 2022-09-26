x

Headstones found on side of the road in Mercedes, police looking for 'rightful owners'

Mercedes police are seeking the "rightful owners" of headstones found on the side of the road in Mercedes. 

Police say the headstones were found on Sept. 17 near Mile 2 East and US Business 83. 

One of the headstones was broken. 

The other headstone was not damaged and belonged to Alberto Olivarez, who was a WWII veteran and died in 1971. 

If anyone has information about the headstones, or the owners, contact 956-565-3102. 

