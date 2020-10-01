Health expert recommends another delay in in-person learning

Some school districts in the Rio Grande Valley will have another delay in reopening, because of pandemic concerns.

Ivan Melendez, the Hidalgo County health authority said he recommends school districts delay in person learning until mid October.

"Five, six weeks later, we're in a much better spot," Melendez said. "Although, far from being over we still having patients admitted daily."

