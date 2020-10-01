Health expert recommends another delay in in-person learning
Some school districts in the Rio Grande Valley will have another delay in reopening, because of pandemic concerns.
Ivan Melendez, the Hidalgo County health authority said he recommends school districts delay in person learning until mid October.
"Five, six weeks later, we're in a much better spot," Melendez said. "Although, far from being over we still having patients admitted daily."
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Medical doctor answers questions on COVID-19 vs. Flu
-
CON MI GENTE: American Legion: never stop serving!
-
Hidalgo County hosts virtual event to bring awareness to Domestic Violence
-
Health expert recommends another delay in in-person learning
-
RGV officials say they need more time to pick up 2020 Census...