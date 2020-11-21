Health experts advise students to take COVID-19 tests before traveling home for Thanksgiving

With college students across the country preparing to head home for Thanksgiving, health experts are concerned that students may bring the coronavirus with them.

Health experts recommend that students take a COVID-19 test before returning home — even if they aren't experiencing any symptoms.

"Someone who has a mild case or a case even without symptoms can spread to multiple other people," said Dr. Michael Dobbs, the chief medical officer at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine.

