Health official clears up confusing COVID-19 testing questions

New testing guidelines from the CDC have been causing a lot of confusion for Rio Grande Valley residents.

Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said residents who have been exposed to COVID-19 need to quarantine for 14 days even if you get a negative test before the 14 days are up.

“What is happening a lot of the times is that people would get exposed, they would get tested and test negative and they think they were OK,” Castillo said. “That’s not that way it works, those people can turn positive the very next day, and so I think that’s probably behind that changing guidance."

To find a COVID-19 testing site near your area visit this website.

Watch the video for the full story.