x

Health officials confirm 15th case of coronavirus in Willacy County

3 hours 45 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 May 29, 2020 7:19 AM May 29, 2020 in News - Local

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday announced that an additional person in Willacy County had tested positive for the coronavirus - bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 15.

The new case is a female in her 60s – the way in which she contracted the virus is under investigation, according to a DSHS news release.

“DSHS is supporting Willacy County in identifying any close contacts of the patients so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms,” according to DSHS.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days