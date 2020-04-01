Health officials warning Valley residents to follow stay-at-home orders
MCALLEN – Health officials are warning people to follow social distancing and stay at home orders as coronavirus cases continues to rise in the U.S.
CEO of South Texas Health Systems Lance Ames says there is still too many people out of their homes.
Health officials encourage exercise but advise to avoid going to parks or popular running trails.
Ames adds right now his hospitals are doing well and feel prepared, but that could all change.
For more information watch the video above.
More News
News Video
-
Health officials warning Valley residents to follow stay-at-home orders
-
Coronavirus keeps Valley volunteers from offering migrants in border camps aid
-
Harlingen group creating face masks for community seeks supply donations
-
Students with autism struggle with at-home learning during pandemic
-
Medical professionals face challenge to stay ahead of virus with daily developments