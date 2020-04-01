x

Health officials warning Valley residents to follow stay-at-home orders

By: John Paul Barajas

MCALLEN – Health officials are warning people to follow social distancing and stay at home orders as coronavirus cases continues to rise in the U.S.

CEO of South Texas Health Systems Lance Ames says there is still too many people out of their homes.

Health officials encourage exercise but advise to avoid going to parks or popular running trails.

Ames adds right now his hospitals are doing well and feel prepared, but that could all change.

