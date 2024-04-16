Heart of the Valley: 9-year-old details living with Type 1 Diabetes
For the past couple of weeks, Channel 5 News has been talking a lot about the most common form of diabetes, Type 2, which affects one in three people in the Rio Grande Valley.
But, there are many who are living with Type 1 Diabetes.
FOR MORE HEART OF THE VALLEY STORIES, CLICK HERE.
Nine-year-old Constanza Riojas and her mother, Erika, speak with Channel 5 New's Dina Herrera Garza on what it's like living with Type 1 Diabetes.
