Heart of the Valley: 9-year-old details living with Type 1 Diabetes

For the past couple of weeks, Channel 5 News has been talking a lot about the most common form of diabetes, Type 2, which affects one in three people in the Rio Grande Valley.

But, there are many who are living with Type 1 Diabetes.

Nine-year-old Constanza Riojas and her mother, Erika, speak with Channel 5 New's Dina Herrera Garza on what it's like living with Type 1 Diabetes.