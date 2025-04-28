Heart of the Valley: Chef Maru Davila discusses how you can enjoy a healthier lifestyle with food
This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS, NOTICIAS RGV and TAKE 5 will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment.
KRGV will provide a 360 degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV through a series of news coverage in English and Spanish, commercials and diabetes awareness content on-air and on our social media platforms.
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes is sponsored by South Texas Health System.
More News
News Video
-
Congressman Gonzalez introduces bill that would designate Harlingen airport as a port...
-
Competency exam ordered for Alamo murder suspect
-
Nami Texas inviting the community to Texas Mental Health Capitol Day
-
Heart of the Valley: Chef Maru Davila discusses how you can enjoy...
-
Photographer's Perspective: Capturing moments that speak louder than words