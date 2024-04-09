Heart of the Valley: Dietician offers health foods to combat diabetes
Diabetes is a serious health concern in the Rio Grande Valley.
It can be prevented, and diet and exercise are the keys to fighting the disease.
South Texas Health Systems Registered Dietician Mayra Olivares talks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what foods to avoid and what healthy options are available.
More News
News Video
-
Matt's Building Materials Store in Pharr to host grand opening
-
Heart of the Valley: Dietician offers health foods to combat diabetes
-
New tax pilot program can help Valley residents file before deadline
-
Smart Living: Dealing with microaggressions at work
-
Heart of the Valley: Recognizing symptoms of diabetes