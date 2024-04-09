Heart of the Valley: Dietician offers health foods to combat diabetes

Diabetes is a serious health concern in the Rio Grande Valley.

It can be prevented, and diet and exercise are the keys to fighting the disease.

South Texas Health Systems Registered Dietician Mayra Olivares talks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what foods to avoid and what healthy options are available.

