Heart of the Valley: HEB pharmacist demonstrates how fast, easy glucose screenings are
As part of the Heart of the Valley campaign, Channel 5 News will be raising awareness on diabetes.
Channel 5 News' Thalia Doe Bravo speaks with HEB Public Affairs Audrey Trevino about the free glucose screenings HEB will be offering all month long.
Bravo also demonstrates how fast and easy those screenings are with the help of HEB Pharmacist Aglaee Malacara.
