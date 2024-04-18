Heart of the Valley: How diabetes can affect the body

Health experts say one in three adults with diabetes suffers from kidney disease.

The kidneys are responsible for filtering the blood in the body.

Diabetes can happen when the blood sugar levels are too high. If this happens for a long period of time, it can cause damage to your kidneys.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEART OF THE VALLEY STORIES

The organs are also responsible for sending waste to your bladder in the form of urine.

"If your kidney is unhealthy, or it gets damaged from diabetes or hypertension, all those controls of the kidney are dysregulated. So your blood pressure can shoot up, or you can have electrolyte imbalance, or you can accumulate excess fluid within the body," South Texas Health System Pediatric Nephrologist Dr. Khurrum Siddique said.

In the United States, both diabetes and high blood pressure are the leading causes of kidney failure. Things like obesity, hypertension and smoking can put you at a higher risk.

Doctors say they are currently seeing a rise in kidney disease in kids as young as 10. They say the longer diabetes is uncontrolled, the more it can cause damage to your kidneys.

Watch the video above for the full story.

HEB and South Texas Health Systems are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Visit our Heart of the Valley page to view our calendar for times and dates where the screenings will be available.