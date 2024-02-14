x

Heart of the Valley: Raising awareness on heart-related illnesses

By: Dina Herrera Garza

As part of the Heart of the Valley series, Channel 5 News has been sharing important facts about heart desease, such as every 33 seconds, a person dies in the U.S. from a heart related illness.

South Texas Health Systems Cardiologist Dr. Federico Azpurua speaks with Channel 5 News Dina Herrera Garza on what people can do to reduce their risk of heart disease.

