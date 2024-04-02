Heart of the Valley: Woman shares her story of living with Type 2 Diabetes

Channel 5 News is kicking off our month-long Heart of the Valley effort focusing on diabetes awareness.

Diabetes affects one in every three people in the Rio Grande Valley, and many have the disease and do not know it.

Valley resident Elizabeth Alvarez sits down with Channel 5 News' Rudy Mireles to share her story of how she was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes and how it has changed her life.