Heavy rainfall causes flooding issues in San Benito

Flood water started to recede in San Benito after Sunday night's rainfall.

After a weekend of heavy rain, the Eggers family are hoping for a break.

"You've got stuff over here in the drains," Bryan Eggers said. "There's even sewage still backing up, and it was up to the bottom of my truck."

Seven inches of rain fell in San Benito in a matter of hours.

"And it was flooded in both directions of that street over there," Eggers said. "So I cut through the apartments in order to get out for us to go to church last night. So this is a bad area, something needs to get done.'

Bridgette Eggers says at one point over the weekend, they are unable to flush their toilets.

"It didn't affect me until he said our toilet backed up and I'm like 'I can't flush'", Bridgette Eggers said. "And I tried to unclog it on my side. And- I knew it was backing up in the sewers."

The San Benito Mayor is asking for patience.

"It's got to drain and eventually it's drains into the sewer also, San Benito Mayor Rick Guerra said. "So, we're trying to alleviate that into the sewer plant also. Its going to take a little bit of time because there's so much water at and more water into it. It's going to take more time. Just be patient with us."

City crews spend the day cleaning out their drainage system to get the floodwater to drain faster.

"Unfortunately, there was a lot of dry, you know dryness," Guerra said. "A couple of months of dry, so we had a lot of dead leaves that were going into the drainage and it was clogging up everything."

The flood water in some areas of town are starting to subside, but not fast enough in other areas of town.

"Our downtown area I think is undersized," Guerra said. "The majority of our city might be undersized. But we're still trying to work on it and we're trying to see what we can do to better San Benito and alleviate this flooding."