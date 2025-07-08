x

Heladería artesanal al estilo italiano y japonés en McAllen

Tuesday, July 08 2025

Gelato Station ofrece una gran variedad de delicias asiáticas en el sur de Texas. 

Ubicación: 1624 N 10th St, McAllen.

Número para pedidos: (956)-328-3349.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

