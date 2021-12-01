Here’s what to expect at the McAllen Holiday Parade

The annual McAllen Holiday Parade is happening this weekend, and the city hard at work putting in the final preparations.

Channel 5 News’ Crystal Martinez is with Carina Jimenez, marketing and special events administrator for the city of McAllen, to go over what will happen at the parade.

The parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

Watch the video above for the full story.