Hidalgo & Progreso boys soccer teams set for RGV battle in regional final

On Tuesday night, it's an all valley team playoff battle. Former district foes Hidalgo and Progreso are gearing up to go head-to-head for the right to go to the state semifinal.

"The valley is all here together," Hidalgo senior right back Matthew Reyes said of the matchup. "I'm glad that it's the two valley teams that are going to play each other to make it to state. I know it's gonna be a packed game and I'm ready to hear all the screaming, all the yelling, all the fans and the atmosphere and I'm just ready to play this game and I'm glad that it's two valley teams fighting to make it to state."

It's the first time since 2021 that two valley soccer teams will meet in a regional final.

"I think we were all really disappointed it wasn't us and Progreso here last year," Hidalgo boys head soccer coach Esteban Alegria said. "But now were reliving it this year and I think at the end of the day the valley wins, the 956 wins so, whether us or whether them, whoever goes up to state, 956 is who wins at the end of the day."

For Progreso, the road hasn't been easy. The team hasn't played a single home game all season long due to ongoing field renovations. Even this Monday, the team was forced to cancel practice because the field they typically use was still unplayable due to flooding.

Despite all that, the Red Ants have managed to make it to this point of the postseason with a pristine undefeated record and a perfect season in sight.

"Just stay focused on our goal," Progreso senior midfielder Diego Macias said earlier this postseason in relation to how the team has come together. "I think it's the same, a state title."

The matchup is set for 7:00 p.m. in Mercedes. The winner of this matchup will face either Lumberton or Salado later this week with a trip to the state championship game on the line.