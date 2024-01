Hidalgo, Cameron County offices delay openings due to cold weather

Courtesy of MGNonline.com

Hidalgo County and Cameron County have announced their offices will delay opening on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Officials from both counties said their offices will open at 10 a.m.

The Cameron County Commissioners Court regular meeting will be delayed from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, and jury duty for Hidalgo County on Tuesday has been canceled.