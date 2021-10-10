Hidalgo Co. Cities to Submit Plans for Project Funding

WESLACO - By the end of this month Hidalgo County cities will be turning in plans about what they need assistance with.

Road improvements, sewer and waterlines are just some of the projects cities in Hidalgo County are asking the federal government to assist them with.

However, projects need to meet certain standards held by the Hidalgo County Urban County Program.

Money for these projects comes from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to the director of the Urban County Program Diana Serna.

“If the project is located on a census track that exceeds 51 percent or more of lower modern income people according to the census data then we will do the project,” she says.

Serna says there are still about five cities that have not submitted their plans and they all have to be in by the end of November.

After that the program representatives will meet to approve or deny their projects.