Hidalgo Co. Justice of the Peace Reprimanded

MCALLEN – A Hidalgo County judge was publicly reprimanded by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

The group found Homer Jasso Sr., Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 2, had committed willful and persistent violations in two incidents.

One was for hiring someone with whom he had an intimate relationship and for making inappropriate comments about her during office hours.

The second incident involved failing to provide a notice of amended judgment.

Jasso will have to take 80 hours of instruction that’s traditionally offered to new judges.

Watch the video above for more information.