Hidalgo Co. to host street light recognition event for Donna neighborhood

DONNA – After nearly a year, Hidalgo County installed street lights in one Donna neighborhood that was living in the dark.

On Wednesday, Hidalgo County Precinct 4 will hold a street light recognition event at 5:30 p.m. to enjoy the outdoors under the new lights.

Residents near Roosevelt and Val Verde Road say not having their community well-lit was a safety concern they no longer have to worry about.

One of the residents, Gregorio Salinas, says living in darkness made him an easy target for thieves.

The Hidalgo County Unincorporated Subdivisions Street Light Program was initiated to help communities that are further in the county and more excluded.

