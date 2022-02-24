Hidalgo County: 11 people die, 602 people test positive for COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported 11 people died due to the coronavirus and 602 people have tested positive for the virus.

Of the 11 people who died, 10 were not vaccinated, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. All the deaths were from people over the age of 50.

Of the 602 people who tested positive for the virus, 501 are considered confirmed cases and 101 are considered probable cases.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 48 12-19 69 20s 99 30s 106 40s 102 50s 78 60s 40 70+ 60 Total: 602

RELATED: COVID-related deaths are going up in Cameron, Hidalgo County

The county also reported 197 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 189 adults and eight children.

Of those hospitalized with COVID-19, 55 patients are in intensive care units. Of those patients, 54 are adults and one is a child.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported three new student infections on Thursday.

A total of 4,774 staff members and 16,383 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 164,423 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,783 residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 793 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.