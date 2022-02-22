Hidalgo County: 14 people die, 587 people test positive for COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported 14 people have died due to the coronavirus and 587 people have tested positive for the virus, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the 14 people who died, nine people were not vaccinated, according to the report. All the reported deaths were from people in the 50s age group or older.

Of the 587 people who tested positive for the virus, 538 are considered confirmed cases, 47 are considered probable cases and two are suspect cases.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 46 12-19 93 20s 104 30s 82 40s 89 50s 79 60s 48 70+ 46 Total: 587

The county also reported 248 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 230 adults and 18 children.

Of those hospitalized with COVID-19, 69 patients are in intensive care units, including 67 adults and two children.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported nine new staff infections and 23 student infections on Tuesday.

A total of 4,746 staff members and 16,314 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 163,157 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,764 residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 824 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.