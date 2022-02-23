Hidalgo County: 8 people die, 663 people test positive for COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported eight people have died due to the coronavirus and 663 people have tested positive for the virus.

Of the eight people who died, four were not vaccinated, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest people who died were two men in their 30s from the cities of Mission and McAllen, the report stated.

Of the 663 people who tested positive for the virus, 551 are considered confirmed cases and 112 are considered probable cases.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 66 12-19 121 20s 117 30s 112 40s 100 50s 60 60s 50 70+ 37 Total: 663

The county also reported 203 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 195 adults and eight children.

Of those hospitalized with COVID-19, 58 patients are in intensive care units. All the patients are adults.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 28 new staff infections and 66 student infections on Wednesday.

A total of 4,774 staff members and 16,380 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 163,821 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,772 residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 775 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.