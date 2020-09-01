Hidalgo County announces 14 coronavirus-related deaths, 131 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Tuesday 14 more deaths due to coronavirus complications, as well as 131 additional cases — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,185 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 27,669.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 316 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 121 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 23,964 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 2,520 known active cases in Hidalgo County.





