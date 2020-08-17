Hidalgo County announces 19 more coronavirus-related deaths, 285 additional cases

Hidalgo County reported on Monday 19 more deaths due to coronavirus complications, as well as 285 additional cases — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 974 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 22,298.

“My condolences go out to the friends and family of the 19 members of our community that have lost their battle against COVID-19,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “Preventative actions can mitigate risk of spreading this terrible disease. Hand sanitation, social distancing, and avoiding exposure to the public can diminish the risk of spread. We must continue to strive to do everything in our power to protect everyone in our community.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 473 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 200 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 16,484 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 4,840 known active cases in Hidalgo County.