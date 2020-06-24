Hidalgo County anti-drug task force seizes 11 kilograms of cocaine

Francisco Vargas-Flores, 46, of Mission. (Photo courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.)

The Hidalgo County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force seized 11 kilograms of cocaine Friday after a traffic stop near Palmview.

At 9:53 a.m. Friday, a deputy constable stopped a 2008 Ford Expedition on the 800 block of North Breyfogle Road.

The driver, 46-year-old Francisco Vargas-Flores of Mission, couldn’t provide the deputy constable with a driver’s license or proof of insurance, according to the criminal complaint against him.

When the deputy constable searched the Ford, he found bundles of cocaine hidden in a box of baby wipes.

The Hidalgo County HIDTA task force seized 10 bundles of cocaine, which weighed 11 kilograms, from the Ford.

“Agents then made contact with VARGAS-Flores, who was informed they were going to read him his Miranda warnings. VARGAS-Flores stated he did not want to make any statements until he had his attorney with him,” according to the criminal complaint. “Agents informed VARGAS-Flores they understood and asked VARGAS-Flores if he had any questions for the Agents. VARGAS-Flores voluntarily stated he knew it was wrong what he was doing and made an error. VARGAS-Flores also voluntarily stated he did it for the money to help out his wife financially.”

Vargas-Flores is charged with possession of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, a first-degree felony.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Vargas-Flores, who remained at the Hidalgo County jail on Tuesday and couldn’t be reached for comment.