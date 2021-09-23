Hidalgo County brings in special guest to get kids excited about in-person learning

Hidalgo County is hoping a special guest will get young students excited about being back in the classroom for in-person learning.

Mother Goose from the classic nursery rhymes will be making stops at six school districts in Hidalgo County. She is played by Margaret Clauder, a ventriloquist who travels to schools all over the country encouraging kids to develop a love for reading through nursery rhymes.

The performances started Wednesday and will continue through Friday, with two being open to the public.

The first open performance will take place at the Old Church Winery at 6 p.m. The second will take place at 6 p.m. at the Weslaco Public Library Auditorium.