Hidalgo County commissioner: Underground fire causing strange smell in Mission neighborhood

An underground fire in Mission that keeps reigniting is the cause of the strange smell in the area of Abram and Western roads.

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villarreal says the old quarry was used as a dump site and materials were left behind that continue to catch fire.

RELATED STORY: State investigating strange smell near Mission neighborhood

He says he's now reaching out to the state.

"And there's still trash that they had buried years ago. They kind of reignite under the earth and that's what's causing these terrible smells," Villarreal said. "We've filed complaints and I think they are working on it, but we're going to make sure we call again. We have received a lot of complaints here at the office, and it is a problem for our residents here."

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says the Texas Attorney General has taken it as an "enforcement case."